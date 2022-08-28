NEW YORK – Left in the desert to die. A four month old baby was lying face down after losing consciousness. The other, eighteen, was crying desperately. Two little illegal immigrants without their knowledge. They had been abandoned by the smugglers of human lives when the police arrived. They were found like this, near a dry bush, by an American guard on patrol at the border in the Sonoran Desert, Arizona, a sun-crushed plain made of shrubs and cacti just a few kilometers from Mexico, near Cerro Prieto, El Papalote. , Sonoyta.