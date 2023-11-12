Arizona Baby, review of her album Salvation (2023)

Five years after the double album “Sonora” (Subterfuge, 18), Arizona Baby They return to the scene with what, at least in terms of approach, could well be the antithesis of that work. If then the Castilian group thoroughly expanded throughout an hour of music, “Salvation” (Subterfuge, 23) turns out to be a short and concise album, starring the classic ten-track number and in which, yes, Arizona Baby They sound one hundred percent… like Arizona Baby. Without trap or cardboard; without duplicity or experimentation; without amazing plots or unexpected twists in the script.

The reference is imposed, when it comes to the content, as a continuous album with respect to the classic catalog of the trio, which distills its purest essence with that traditional-looking rock, desert aromas and western cinematic overtones (with Ennio Morricone and Ry Cooder always on the horizon). Some priorities that, in the capable hands of Javier Vielba, Rubén Marrón and Guille Aragón, derive in an agile and solvent sequence, one of those that follow one another naturally and that, as soon as it ends, you want to return to enjoy an additional pass.

A route without dips, which maintains constant rhythm and intensity to achieve, in this way, a balance that advocates for the joint identity of the LP. It is the consequence set by the initial “Lonely Road” and kept dormant until the matter ends at halftime “Every Gun Makes Its Own Tune”, passing through other highlights such as the incontestable single “Nightmare In Suburbia”, “IOU Nothing”the heartfelt “Ride On”, “Hit The Spòt”, or the beautiful vocal duel between Vielba and Aragón in the melodica “Streets Of Babylon”.

“Salvation” It is nothing but “another” album Arizona Baby, in a statement that must be understood as a compliment after the matter functions as insurance of satisfaction for any follower of the Pucelanos, who will find many arguments between Mr. Marrón’s plucking, Aragón’s impeccable rhyme on the drums, and the always recognizable and vigorous vocal performance by Vielba. A delivery that, in addition, has numerous candidates to become classics of the group’s live repertoire, thus adding positively to the combo’s always celebrated concerts.