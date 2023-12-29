Arkane shows us three artworks from Marvel’s Blade

Arkane Lyon surprised everyone at the TGA with the announcement of Marvel’s Blade, the first Marvel licensed game from Microsoft/Xbox, but for now very little is known about the game. However, we can start to get an idea of ​​the visual and artistic style of the game thanks to three artworks just released by the studio Dishonored e Deathloop.

The images show us the Daytime in different settings of Paris, surrounded by swarms of bats and with the inevitable presence of vampires. The atmospheres are obviously dark, as you would expect from a title like this. Here are the images below!

MX Video – Marvel’s Blade

