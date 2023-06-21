Arkansas judge declares unconstitutional the first US state law against hormonal and surgical therapies for trans people under 18

A federal judge in Arkansas, a state in the southeastern United States, on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a state law passed in 2021 that banned the so-called “gender-affirming medical care” for minors under 18, that is, the set of pharmacological or even surgical measures to treat gender dysphoria, the condition of discomfort and suffering of those who do not recognize themselves in the gender assigned at birth. Arkansas was the first law to impose bans of this type in the United States, which subsequently spread to other states as well: second the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that deals with civil rights, in at least 20 others. It is also the first time that a court has declared this ban unconstitutional.

The law in question prohibited medical personnel from providing people under the age of 18 with hormonal treatments, surgical operations or puberty blockers, i.e. those drugs that intervene to temporarily and reversibly stop the secretion of gonadotropins and sex hormones, and thus delay the arrival of puberty and the physical changes it entails. The law would also have banned Arkansas doctors from referring their patients elsewhere, suggesting other places for them to seek treatment.

The judge, James Moody, He already had temporarily blocked this law in 2021, but Tuesday’s is a «permanent injunction», a court order which requires the cessation of a specific activity and which has final effect. According to what Moody’s established, the law in question is unconstitutional because it violates both the rights of trans people and their families and the freedom of expression, in this case of doctors who are forbidden from providing patients with information on where to resort to care they ask.