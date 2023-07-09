Title: Armed Civilians Kill and Burn Two People in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo León

In a disturbing incident, armed civilians have been held responsible for the killing and burning of two individuals inside a Peugeot car. The incident took place at kilometer 62 of the highway to Colombia, in the municipality of Salinas Victoria, which lies on the border with Villaldama, Nuevo León.

Authorities are currently working to confirm the identities of the victims, as the charred vehicle is reportedly owned by a high-ranking official. The Secretary of Public Security of Villaldama, who also serves as the chief of bodyguards for Mayor Luis Eduardo Sepúlveda, was attacked alongside another officer last night.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Friday by Raúl Montañez, the targeted security official himself. Montañez made multiple calls, including one purportedly to the mayor, to inform about the ongoing attack with bullets. According to Montañez, they were pursued and fired upon at kilometer 70 of the highway to Colombia, in El Álamo, located in Villaldama.

Following the reported attack, the authorities discovered the burned Peugeot car at kilometer 62 of the same highway. The presence of two individuals inside the vehicle suggests the possible involvement of the aforementioned officials; however, no official declaration has been made by the authorities yet.

Further investigations and test results are being awaited to definitively establish the identities of the victims and determine the motive behind this brutal incident. The local community and authorities are increasingly concerned about the escalating violence in the region and are urging the relevant authorities to take adequate measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

