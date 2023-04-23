Home » Armed clashes in Sudan continue; some hospitals attacked – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sudan’s armed conflict continues, some hospitals are attacked

CCTV news client Although the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces announced the implementation of a three-day ceasefire on the 21st, according to Sudanese media reports, on the evening of the 22nd local time, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Clashes continued near the force headquarters.

The Sudanese Armed Forces have denied that the Rapid Support Forces took control of the industrial city of Jaiyad, south of Khartoum.

The Rapid Support Forces said they were “responding” to attacks by the Sudanese Armed Forces on multiple strongholds in Khartoum. The Rapid Support Forces also said they would “launch a full-scale attack on the Sudanese Armed Forces.”

Affected by the armed conflict, the supply of basic services such as power supply, water supply, food and medical care in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, has been interrupted to varying degrees. The Sudanese Ministry of Health stated on the evening of the 22nd that at least 30 hospitals across the country had stopped serving due to conflicts, and some hospitals were damaged in the conflicts.

