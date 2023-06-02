Armed conflict in Sudan continues as firefights break out in capital and surrounding areas – Xinhua English.news.cn

Armed conflict in Sudan continues as firefights break out in the capital and surrounding areas

CCTV news client reported that on June 2 local time, armed conflicts between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continued in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and its surrounding areas. The fighting was particularly intense in the south and north of Tuman City. The two sides fought over strategic locations such as the National Mint, the National Television Building, and several military bases.

According to local media reports, the Sudanese Armed Forces are sending additional troops to the capital and have seized a military base south of the city of Khartoum that was previously controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

In addition to the capital area, the fighting in North Kordofan state in central Sudan is also very intense. The Sudanese Armed Forces fought back as the Rapid Support Forces attempted to lay siege to the state capital, Obaid, and the fight over the airport in Obaid has been going on for days.

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other places on April 15, and the conflicts have continued to this day. On May 20, the two sides signed a one-week temporary ceasefire agreement in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and then announced the extension of the temporary ceasefire agreement for 5 days. But during this period, the exchange of fire between the two sides did not cease. The two sides repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement. On May 31, the Sudanese Armed Forces announced the suspension of participation in the ceasefire negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces on the grounds that the Rapid Support Forces “continued to violate the ceasefire agreement and failed to implement any terms of the agreement”. On June 1, Saudi Arabia and the United States, which mediate the Sudanese conflict and monitor the ceasefire, issued a joint statement announcing the suspension of the Sudanese ceasefire negotiations held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.