Armed Men Raid Doctors Without Borders Hospital in Haiti and Abduct Patient

Armed Men Raid Hospital in Haiti, NGO Suspends Activities for Security Reasons

A group of armed men broke into a hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, operated by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Thursday evening. According to MSF, the assailants entered the hospital to take a patient with gunshot wounds who was in the operating room at the time. As a result of the security breach, MSF has suspended its activities at the hospital.

The incident took place in the Tabarre area of the capital city. Two men initially arrived at the hospital, pretending to have an emergency. Once the doors were opened, around twenty individuals with their faces covered stormed in and took another patient who had previously arrived with serious injuries.

MSF’s director of programs in Haiti, Mahamad Bachard Iro, expressed concern over the lack of respect for human life demonstrated by the attackers. He questioned how MSF could continue to provide assistance in such a violent environment. “Vulnerable, sick or injured” individuals are being disregarded, Iro added.

Iro confirmed that activities at the hospital will be suspended until the security situation is evaluated and it is deemed safe to reopen. The assailants reportedly threatened to harm the MSF workers, who are in need of “some respite.” This is not the first time MSF has had to temporarily or permanently cancel care at its clinics due to security concerns, but the organization remains committed to helping the Haitian population.

According to the United Nations, 5.2 million people in Haiti, including nearly three million children, are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. Additionally, 4.9 million suffer from food insecurity. The violence, particularly prevalent in Port-au-Prince, has led to the displacement of approximately 128,000 people. The situation continues to worsen, with over 260 suspected gang members being murdered since April alone.