Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of Nagorno Karabakh re-erupt and Yerevan calls Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Russian news agencies, according to which Baku admitted losses among its forces in the fighting of the night. The Armenian government has said it will invoke a cooperation agreement with Russia and appeal to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations Security Council. In addition to the Russian president, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the situation.

Talks with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking them to react to Azerbaijan’s “aggression”. This was announced by the Armenian government while the clashes on the border between the two states, which have been militarily engaged in a territorial dispute for years, have resumed. During these separate talks, Pashinyan said he hoped for “an adequate response from the international community” to the ongoing clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for which the parties accuse each other.

Ceasefire Agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a ceasefire agreement starting this morning. This was reported by the Azerbaijani media, relaunched by the Russian agency Ria Novosti, while there are still no confirmations from Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will shortly report to Parliament after the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh have resumed in the past few hours. This was announced by the speaker of Parliament, Alen Simonyan, according to whom – according to local media – Pashinyan will intervene to “expose the situation”.