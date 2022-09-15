Home World Armenia-Azerbaijian: ceasefire agreement reached
Armenia-Azerbaijian: ceasefire agreement reached

EREVAN. Armenia and Azerbaijan have negotiated a ceasefire to end the flare-up of fighting that has so far killed 155 soldiers on both fronts. This was announced by a senior Armenian official. Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, announced the truce on TV, explaining that it had gone into effect five hours earlier, at 20:00. (16.00 GMT) on Wednesdays. A previous Russian-brokered ceasefire on Tuesday quickly failed.
The announcement of the truce follows two days of heavy fighting, the most acute in nearly two years. Shortly before Grigoryan’s statement, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Armenian capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accused by the protesters of having betrayed his country by trying to appease Azerbaijan.

