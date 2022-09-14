Armenia and Azerbaijan they have negotiated a ceasefire to end the fighting in which 155 soldiers have died in recent days. This was announced by a senior Armenian official.

Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, announced the truce on TV.

A previous ceasefire mediated by the Russia Tuesday quickly failed.

Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan: ceasefire with the mediation of Moscow by our correspondent Paolo Brera

The announcement follows two days of heavy fighting, the most acute in nearly two years.

Shortly before Grigoryan’s statement, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Armenian capital to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accused by the protesters of having betrayed his country by trying to appease Azerbaijan.