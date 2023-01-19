Home World Armenia, fire in a barracks: at least 15 dead
World

Armenia, fire in a barracks: at least 15 dead

by admin
Armenia, fire in a barracks: at least 15 dead

I am at least 15 dead in a fire that broke out in the night in an Armenian barracks. Three other soldiers are in serious condition: the country’s defense ministry reported it, explaining that the fire broke out for reasons yet to be ascertained. The barracks are located in the territory of the village of Azat, in the Gegharkunik area, about 80 kilometers east of the capital Yerevan. “According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a barracks housing a military unit of engineers and snipers, and the conditions of three soldiers are assessed as serious,” the ministry said in a statement.

See also  An American fisherman was swallowed by a whale in less than 1 minute and spit out to save his life | Packard | Michael Packard | Humpback Whale

You may also like

Who is Jacinda Ardern – the Republic

The Prime Minister of New Zealand choked up...

That’s who Sam Altman is, the inventor of...

Henry Kissinger’s change in Ukraine’s stance, Saudi Arabia’s...

New Zealand, Ardern resigns: “I no longer have...

Australia’s unemployment rate remained stable at 3.5% in...

A Ukrainian in love with Rome: who was...

Hundreds of police officers in the UK suspected...

England, because the World Cup saved the country...

Trump to launch 2024 presidential campaign in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy