I am at least 15 dead in a fire that broke out in the night in an Armenian barracks. Three other soldiers are in serious condition: the country’s defense ministry reported it, explaining that the fire broke out for reasons yet to be ascertained. The barracks are located in the territory of the village of Azat, in the Gegharkunik area, about 80 kilometers east of the capital Yerevan. “According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a barracks housing a military unit of engineers and snipers, and the conditions of three soldiers are assessed as serious,” the ministry said in a statement.