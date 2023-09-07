Armenia turns its back on Russia and announces exercises with the US: risk of escalation in the Caucasus

They are days of voltage and political confusion in the Caucasus area between Azerbaijan e Armenia. After the Armenian complaints of recent days, which tried to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis which is being consumed in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakhon the day of September 6th Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyansensationally announced that a series of exercises joint with theUS Army to improve interoperability in the context of missions called “Eagle Partner 2023“. A surprising and unexpected move, as Armenia is traditionally ally and close to Russiaand through the spokesman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov she said she was “concerned” and said that this decision “will not help strengthen the atmosphere of trust each other in the region”.

A contingent of is still allocated in the country Russian troops Of peacekeeping for the containment of the conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh and for the protection from the population Armenian civilian. On closer inspection, however, in recent days there have been several signals that heralded at least one political break e you trust between Yerevan and Moscow, accused by the former of too much indifference and of not having spent enough to defend and stabilize the situation in the area, where tensions have never really subsided after the 2020 ceasefire agreements reached precisely with the mediation of Russia. In fact, Prime Minister Pashinyan, in an interview given to Republic in early September, defined a “strategic mistake” the decision to have built a dependency on Russia for security over the years, then claiming that Russia would be “spontaneously” leaving the region after its peacekeepers “have failed their mission” having been unable to guarantee “the security and freedom of movement of the local Armenian population” and effectively losing control of the corridor of China. In response, Peskov denied the intentions attributed to Russia by Pashinyan, publicly arguing that Russia is “a integral part of the Caucasus” and for this reason “he cannot leave Armenia”.

The stance andestrangement however, Armenia from Moscow did not stop at the announcement of military exercises with the USA and at further verbal declarations. Armenia, although it has denied its intention to withdraw structurally from the military alliance with Russia, has also decided to withdraw l’ambassador Armenian at the Cstothe Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance that binds some nations that were part of the Soviet Union to protect and coordinate with Russia in the Caucasus and Central Asia area and, as reported by the Armenian broadcaster Radio Azatutyunfor the first time since February 2022, Yerevan is expected to officially announce the sending of humanitarian aid a Kievan explicitly working move anti-Russian.

It is therefore not clear how the regional situation can evolve in the Caucasus, where an involving dynamic has developed multiple international actors with often divergent interests. The crucial fact that is recorded, however, is that from the invasion of Ukraine onwards, US troops will be closer than ever to the confine russo and they will operate, for the first time, in the territory of a state which until a few months ago was considered protected in its entirety directly by Moscow. But, as some analysts have observed, it is above all possible that current events could lead to a further one repercussion on the already precarious balance of relations from Armenia e Azerbaijan. In these hours the Armenian government has in fact accused Baku, which it has denied, of “amass forces along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the confine with Armenia” and to act by demonstrating a new “propensity towards another military provocation“.