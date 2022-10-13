Home World Armenian National Security Service announces criminal case for Crimea Bridge incident
TASS reported on the 13th that the Armenian National Security Service has opened a criminal case for assisting in the terrorist attack on the Crimea Bridge.

The Armenian National Taxation Committee issued a statement on the 12th, emphasizing that Armenia Customs performed all necessary procedures, but did not find any risk in the goods related to the Crimea Bridge attack.

The FSB previously said that the explosive device that attacked the Crimea bridge was disguised in 22 pallets of polyethylene film rolls for construction, which were transported from the sea port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August. After traveling through Georgia, Armenia and other countries to enter Russia.

