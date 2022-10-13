TASS reported on the 13th that the Armenian National Security Service has opened a criminal case for assisting in the terrorist attack on the Crimea Bridge.
The Armenian National Taxation Committee issued a statement on the 12th, emphasizing that Armenia Customs performed all necessary procedures, but did not find any risk in the goods related to the Crimea Bridge attack.
The FSB previously said that the explosive device that attacked the Crimea bridge was disguised in 22 pallets of polyethylene film rolls for construction, which were transported from the sea port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse in early August. After traveling through Georgia, Armenia and other countries to enter Russia.
Copyright and Disclaimer
All manuscripts marked with “Zhejiang Online” or the telephone head as “Zhejiang Online” are the exclusive copyright of Zhejiang Online, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reprints must indicate the source as “Zhejiang Online”, and retain “Zhejiang Online” Online” head of electricity.
Label:Armenia; Crimea; Bridge; FSB; State Security Service; polyethylene filmEditor:Ruger