Armita Garavand as Mahsa Amini, the 16-year-old attacked by a guard is in an irreversible coma

Now for Armed Garavand, the 16-year-old Iranian girl attacked on October 1st by a subway guard for taking off her veil, there is no longer any hope of recovery. The teenager is in an irreversible coma: “Brain death seems certain”, reports the website of the Iranian Borna agency. The story of yet another girl, shot to death by the Iranian moral police, became public with the spread on social media of the video showing a girl being taken off a train by some women in black chadors in a subway station and placed on the platform, where she remained motionless, apparently unconscious.

The girl’s mother Shahin Ahmadi was prevented from entering Tehran’s Fajr hospital to see her daughter and, after her protests, was held in custody. The doctors had informed Armita’s family that his condition was desperate and in recent weeks the news had spread that Ayotallah Ali Khamenei’s regime was pushing to keep the girl alive. The reason is to be found in the fear that the flame of the protests that continued for months after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl arrested by the country’s morality police because she was wearing her hijab badly and who died after the beatings she suffered in the center of imprisonment. Like the 16-year-old, Mahsa was also admitted to hospital, where she died three days later, becoming the fuse that ignited the anger of the movement which from September 2022 marched in the streets shouting ‘Woman, life, freedom’. A sadly similar fate is that of Armita Garavand: Iran denies the reconstruction of her attack, explaining that the girl hit her head following an illness, but the videos of her tell another truth.

Tehran cannot afford to have to repress another wave of demonstrations, especially at a time when there is a high risk of involvement in the conflict that has once again exploded between Israel and Palestine and who sees him as a non-disinterested actor. Over the past year, violence in Iran has not stopped. Amnesty International, in an August 2023 report, reported that the authorities had killed “hundreds of protesters” and had “arrested thousands, including minors”, while “countless others” had been subjected “to torture, including sexual violence, during detention: some of them were put to death at the end of seriously irregular trials.” But despite repeated intimidation, executions and the constant deterioration of rights, many people in the Shiite country are still protesting. Repression does not only target those who protest against unjust laws or those who take to the streets. Two journalistsimprisoned for following the story of the death of Mahsa Amini, they were sentenced to six and seven years in prison respectively. They are Elaheh Mohammadi – who will have to serve five years in prison for plotting against the security of the country plus one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic – and the photojournalist Niloufar Hamedi. Both were also found guilty of collaborating with the United States.

