Armored Moscow, coup in the air: this is what Putin risks and how the war for the succession will change

Armored vehicles on the streets of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, checkpoints on highways and police officers, National Guard and secret services called to duty in the night. Internet blocked or slowed down, and stammering generals begging their former Wagner comrades to stop, while rumors of firefights between regular soldiers and mercenaries at the front in Donbass.

Evgeny Prigozhin launched his coup, which he had also announced and promised in such explicit terms that he was considered a bluffer, like his trolls on the Net. Instead it seems that at least in the Kremlin the threat is considered very concrete, even if until In the middle of the night no one could find traces of the Wagner “march on Moscow”, or even locate their commander.

However, there is no doubt about whose rebellion, after yesterday he pronounced what everyone or almost everyone in Moscow thinks, but no one dares to say: that the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, was a mistake.

No one was able to locate even Vladimir Putin late into the night, plunging the Kremlin into visible panic. Across the front line, Ukrainians were announcing that they are buying popcorn. The Kyiv counter-offensive has struck in the weakest section of the Russian front: the Kremlin. If Putin manages to tame Prigozhin, he nevertheless becomes a leader who has failed to control his own “cook”, leading to a clash between clans within his regime that teeters on the brink of civil war. If he fails to tame it, from today the Ukrainian army will be able to advance like a steamroller because Moscow will be caught up in settling internal scores. For the Russian leader it is a “loose-loose” match, a manifestation of weakness that opens up ferocious and unpredictable games in the war of succession. —

