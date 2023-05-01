Arms in Kiev, defense ministry passing the buck: “The shipment of shoddy howitzers decided by Draghi. Maintenance? By a US company”

Draghi sent them, it’s the fault of the Americans. He had surprised, indignant or mocked the story of the 20 non-functional howitzers which Italy delivered to Kiev. After three days of silence since the Fincial Times had revealed the news, the Ministry of Defense intervened directly which did not deny it but minimized the extent of the accident which had gone around the world. If only because Zelensky, in view of the counter-offensive which he is declaring “imminent” just today, had made dozens of appeals to the West to have (soon) efficient weapon systems. According to the second the Kyivpost, that is the English-speaking Ukrainian press, “they have already been repaired, and are operational on the battlefield”.

What the lot of self-propelled M109L if it didn’t work, it wouldn’t surprise our Defense too much that puts its hands on and dots on the “i”, attributing the responsibility to others: the previous government for the choice, the United States for maintenance. “I am dated means, which were not in use in Italy – ministry sources say – but precisely for this reason, before being sent, they were entrusted to a US company for maintenance to put them back in working order. The problem may have been in the maintenance phase. In any case, shipments from Italy, whose lists have already been compiled by the previous government, count for one half a hundred”.

The M109 was among the most widespread artillery systems within the Atlantic Alliance during the Cold War. They seemed destined for retirement but were recalled from service after the collapse of the USSR. In 2002, Italy transferred all its self-propelled vehicles to the colossal depot of Lenta, in the province of Vercelli, where nearly three thousand armored vehicles have been stockpiled. The Draghi government wanted to contribute in every way to strengthen the Ukrainian artillery, recovering the M109Ls, as well as six more recent PZH2000s. which had been abandoned for over twenty years in the open air in a humid territory.

Italy, which has 221 M109Lequipped with an Italian-made 155 mm/39 cannon, he shipped them because despite their age they are a weapon system capable of firing between 24 and 30 kilometers away. As reported by Repubblica, the agreement provided for the supply of sixty, but to put the mechanical devices back in place they were necessary kits from the United States. It was then decided to carry out a partial overhaul of the first twenty M109Ls and then transfer them to Ukraine in September, where local technicians would then install the American components.

However, the US parts never arrived or proved incompatible with the Italian version of the weapon, it is unclear. But it is certain that the cannons have been idle for months and now, it seems, they will go back to complete the necessary work in the workshop, in Italy or in Belgium. The overhaul of the other forty M109Ls was completed in Italy, but we had to wait for the necessary pieces to be built from scratch: the self-propelled guns only started to leave after Easter, as demonstrated by a video of a convoy filmed at the railway station of Udine.