Washington correspondent. In Washington and London the pawns are placed on the chessboard, diplomacy puts on the armor and in the week that will bring the defense ministers of fifty countries to Ramstein to discuss how to concretely support Ukraine, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, he met General Valery Zaluzhnyi, Kiev counterpart, for the first time in a town on the border between Poland and Ukraine. Who asks him for “the urgent delivery of arms and ammunition” capable of turning the clash in the east and south of the country to the advantage of the Ukrainians.

Milley’s mission was kept secret until its conclusion. Milley drove near the border in a vehicle with five other people, no photos and a scant account left with his spokesman. “The two talked about what Ukraine is doing to repel Russian aggression. Looking into each other’s eyes was important.”

Milley did not enter Ukrainian territory. Biden has always said that no US military would enter Kiev soil, except those protecting the embassy.

The blitz by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s right-hand man is a sign of how NATO and in particular the US and the United Kingdom have understood that now is the moment to reverse the course of the conflict. James Cleverly, British Foreign Minister, was in Washington yesterday and before meeting Antony Blinken, made clear the Anglo-American determination before the analysts of the Center for Security and International Studies: “Now we must bring the conflict to a rapid conclusion”, he said explained the head of Her Majesty’s diplomacy explaining that the negotiating hypothesis has no basis on which to rest and that to complete the mission – to repel the Russians and restore Ukrainian integrity – weapons and ammunition are needed “until victory”.

Putin – is Cleverly’s reasoning – aims at a war of attrition, but our interest in saving lives and saving money is “to end the conflict early”. Cleverly highlighted that “the conflict is between Russia and Ukraine” but has “global implications” which cannot fail to affect NATO countries first. Speaking with a message to the Wef in Davos, Henry Kissinger instead looked beyond the battlefield and underlined that it is essential “to avoid escalation” and that what is happening “must not become a war against Russia”. He means that Moscow must overcome, the reasoning of the almost century-old former secretary of state, its fear of domination by Europe, but “that NATO must give guarantees”. “I think Kiev joining the Alliance would be an appropriate outcome,” he concluded.

On Friday in Ramstein Austin will discuss with colleagues from nearly 50 countries how to support the Ukrainian battle. As White House sources pointed out in recent days, the situation is now complicated, since the clashes in the Donbass are fierce and Russia is pouring resources and men in abundance to overcome the stalemate.

Increasingly powerful weapons and training are the guidelines along which the allies are moving to speed things up and give Kiev the tools to prevail.

Yesterday Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had a bilateral meeting in the White House. He told Biden that the Netherlands want to join the Patriot project that the US and Germany are leading. Holland will then send at least one missile battery. 92 Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the use of Patriot at an Army base in Oklahoma: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said yesterday that “the exercises have begun”. Six hundred Kiev soldiers have also begun to learn integrated combat techniques at the Grafenwoehr base.

To strengthen the front, NATO seems to be waiting only for the German go-ahead for the delivery of the Leopard II tanks to the Ukrainians via Poland. US pressing is constant. Austin will meet the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday, while yesterday there was a telephone conversation between Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. That shortly before he had spoken to Rutte.

The German Leopards have them supplied in 12 NATO countries. But without the green light from Berlin they cannot be sold. Over the weekend, London ordered the sending of 14 Challenger 2 light tanks, joining the French and Americans who have now sent the Bradley armored vehicles. The bar could also be raised and involve Abrams tanks. But not before the green light for the Leopards. The Abrams, noted some analysts, would not be fully functional, they burn too much fuel and the supply line in the Donbass is not guaranteed.