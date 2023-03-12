Listen to the audio version of the article

New military orders from the United States for the Japanese governmentin an increasingly entrenched arms race to contain the threat of China‘s expansionism in theAsia-Pacificthe region which according to analysts will in all respects be the next theater of conflict between Beijing and Washington.

According to reports in the Japanese press, after the approval of the package by the US Defense and Security Agency (DCSA) – notified to the US Congress on the same day – the sale of up to 5 aircraft is about to take place Grumman E-2 Hawkeye for an outlay of approximately 1.30 billion euros for Tokyo.

The aircraftintended for surveillance purposesare equipped with advanced satellite systems with the ability to detect even stealth aircraft and small aircraft, as well as fifth-generation Chinese and Russian fighters.

Last December the executive led by the conservative prime minister Fumio Kishida has implemented a review of the main policies on security and defense, setting the goal of doubling military spending in line with the standards of NATO countries, from 1 to 2% of Pil by 2027.

At the end of February, Kishida confirmed to Parliament his intention to proceed with theorder for at least 400 US cruise missiles Tomahawk in one go, and ahead of schedule. The acquisition is expected by fiscal year 2023 at a cost of 221.3 billion yen, equivalent to 1.46 billion euros