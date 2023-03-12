Home World Arms race, Japan-USA: new military order for surveillance aircraft
World

Arms race, Japan-USA: new military order for surveillance aircraft

by admin
Arms race, Japan-USA: new military order for surveillance aircraft

New military orders from the United States for the Japanese governmentin an increasingly entrenched arms race to contain the threat of China‘s expansionism in theAsia-Pacificthe region which according to analysts will in all respects be the next theater of conflict between Beijing and Washington.

According to reports in the Japanese press, after the approval of the package by the US Defense and Security Agency (DCSA) – notified to the US Congress on the same day – the sale of up to 5 aircraft is about to take place Grumman E-2 Hawkeye for an outlay of approximately 1.30 billion euros for Tokyo.

The aircraftintended for surveillance purposesare equipped with advanced satellite systems with the ability to detect even stealth aircraft and small aircraft, as well as fifth-generation Chinese and Russian fighters.

Last December the executive led by the conservative prime minister Fumio Kishida has implemented a review of the main policies on security and defense, setting the goal of doubling military spending in line with the standards of NATO countries, from 1 to 2% of Pil by 2027.

Find out more

At the end of February, Kishida confirmed to Parliament his intention to proceed with theorder for at least 400 US cruise missiles Tomahawk in one go, and ahead of schedule. The acquisition is expected by fiscal year 2023 at a cost of 221.3 billion yen, equivalent to 1.46 billion euros

You may also like

Anđela Veštica reconciled with her boyfriend | Entertainment

Foods that are not kept in the fridge...

Argentina, celebrations for the tenth anniversary of Bergoglio’s...

The Israeli army killed three Palestinian men with...

Pd, the day of the assembly. Bonaccini’s offer...

The failure of the Silicon Valley Bank: here’s...

Fred Again.. and Mike Skinner (The Streets) work...

Juve, Figc, Covisoc: the absurd mysteries of those...

Rodrigo and Gabriela share “Egoland”, their second preview

West Bank: firefight at Nablus checkpoint, three Palestinians...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy