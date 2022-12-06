Armies demand more weapons than factories can produce. In 2021 it was due to Covid, which flooded the flow of material supplies. This year as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted many nations to upgrade their arsenals. The result is a war demand that exceeds supply, with pressure from governments, especially European ones, to invoke a “war economy” to speed up assembly lines.
See also The holiday of a Palermo family in Sharm el Sheik ends in tragedy: the 6-year-old child dies and his father is hospitalized in serious condition for an alleged intoxication