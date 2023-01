ROME – The indiscretion is published by Defense Italian magazine. Signed by its director, Pietro Batacchi. The government of Giorgia Meloni he would finally dissolve the reserve and decide to send a battery with the sixth arms decree Samp-T in Kiev, in order to offer Ukraine the best possible shield for the capital’s skies. The pact would have been sealed by a contact between the premier and Joe Biden, which took place three days ago.