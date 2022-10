LONDON – “If the West provides new and more powerful weapons to Ukraine, it will be considered a direct involvement in the war to which we will have to react”. The warning issued by Moscow, in the aftermath of the brutal wave of bombings ordered by Vladimir Putin against Kiev and other cities, as a response to the attack on the Crimean bridge, seems to represent a so-called “Red line” of the conflict: going beyond it has consequences, even if the Kremlin does not specify which ones.