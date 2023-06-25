Arnold Schwarzenegger with his girlfriend Heather in Venice | Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his younger partner Heather enjoy a joint visit to Venice, and were caught after the premiere of his new series.

Source: YouTube/Graham Bensinger

The most famous strongman and the famous Terminator, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is still physically very active in his eighth decade, and he keeps his company Heather Milligan’s girlfriend with whom he was caught while riding a bicycle in Venice.

Former governor of California and successful bodybuilder who will to turn 76 in a month he is still in great shape, and before cycling he finished another one of his regular training sessions.

The couple often spend romantic vacations in Venice, and his 27 years younger girl attracts a lot of attention. Both of them were in the sports edition and it seems that they like physical activities, and besides the beautiful Heather who was riding a “normal” bicycle with a basket, Schwarzenegger’s black two-wheeler also attracted attention.

A little later, the actor’s son Joseph was seen after leaving the same gym, but not on a bicycle like his dad, but with a mobile phone in his hand. He was filmed as he walked past a billboard advertising Schwarzenegger’s new documentary series “Arnold,” which premiered on June 7.



See description

HE COULDN’T WAIT FOR A DIVORCE BECAUSE HE WAS 27 YEARS YOUNGER! Schwarzenegger caught in Venice with a ravishing blonde, both in TOP shape

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/BylineBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/BylineBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/BylineBr. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/BylineBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/BylineBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a very turbulent love life. He divorced Maria Shriver after 25 years of marriage only in 2022, although she filed for divorce a decade earlier, and they did not live together for the same amount of time. After the divorce was finally finalized and before the court, it was rumored that Arnold was “in a hurry” to be free because he had long planned to marry physical therapist Heather, who many believe with a copy of his ex-wife.



See description

HE COULDN’T WAIT FOR A DIVORCE BECAUSE HE WAS 27 YEARS YOUNGER! Schwarzenegger caught in Venice with a ravishing blonde, both in TOP shape

Hide description

Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: YouTube/Entertainment TonightNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

