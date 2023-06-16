Around 120 members of the South African delegation visiting Ukraine were detained by Polish authorities for a day on a plane at Warsaw airport

Between Thursday and Friday, around 120 people who were part of South Africa’s delegation to visit Ukraine, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, were stranded on a plane for about a day in Warsaw airport, Poland, where they had landed and from where they would have had to take a train to enter Ukraine. The people blocked were partly journalists and above all Ramaphosa’s security personnel, who in the meantime managed to arrive in Kiev together with the other African leaders to meet the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in what has been defined as a “peace mission”. African leaders will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Saturday.

The Polish border authorities justified the incident by explaining that the South African security agents did not have the necessary permits for the weapons they were carrying. However, this created a small diplomatic incident, and the African agents accused the Polish authorities of racism towards them, underlining that in doing so they would endanger the safety of President Ramaphosa, who traveled to Ukraine without most of the his security officers. According to the Polish border agency, members of the South African delegation were allowed to get off the plane, although they were not allowed outside the airport area. Give her testimonials it would appear to some reporters on the scene that they never got off, but it is unclear whether anyone forced them to stay on the plane. The situation was unblocked on Friday afternoon after almost 26 hours.