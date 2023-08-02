Around the coup in Niger

Loading player

The coup carried out last week in Niger, West Africa, has had consequences that could impact not only the country but the entire West African region. A few days later, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization of 15 African states, threatened to intervene militarily in Niger to reinstate the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, deposed by the coup plotters. In response, other African states have said they are ready to intervene in defense of the military junta responsible for the coup.

At the moment the situation is still confused and many hypotheses have been made about its possible developments, including that of a regional war, which is however considered unlikely for now.

The coup in Niger was carried out on Thursday 27 July by an influential elite unit of Niger’s military, the Presidential Guard, whose power and influence ousted President Bazoum had sought over the years to reduce. The military motivated the coup with the need to remedy a series of security, economic and corruption problems in the country: Bazoum was arrested, land borders were closed (partially reopened Tuesday only), and General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s Presidential Guard also known as Omar Tchiani, proclaimed himself the new leader of Niger.

The coup led to demonstrations by military supporters and protests by opponents. There have been interruptions current in various cities due to the blockade of energy supplies by Nigeria, a huge African state with which Niger borders to the south.

Right from the start several foreign governments, including many Westerners who consider Bazoum a reliable leader compatible with their interests in the area, began to put pressure on the military junta to return power to Bazoum, variously defining the coup as an illegitimate act and dangerous for the stability of the country. But the strongest pressures, and those with the greatest level of concreteness, have come from African governments, in particular from ECOWAS. After the coup the organization imposed a no-fly zone and economic sanctions against members of the military junta, and last Sunday, three days after the coup, he released a communicated in which he spoke of “zero tolerance” towards the coup and threatened armed intervention if democratic order is not re-established within seven days.

It is not the first time that ECOWAS has threatened to intervene militarily to restore order in an African state where the democratic political system is under threat.

In some cases the organization actually intervened. This was the case in The Gambia in 2017, when President Yahya Jammeh, defeated in the elections, refused to hand over power to his successor Adama Barrow, the opposition candidate who had won. After some threats ECOWAS started theOperation Restore Democracysending thousands of soldiers from various African states to the country’s capital, Banjul, and forcing Jammeh to leave and hand over power to Barrow.

In other cases the threats had not been followed up. This was for example the case of the Ivory Coast in 2010, when in a situation similar to that of Gambia, former president Laurent Gbagbo, who had lost the elections, had refused to hand over power to his successor, Alassane Ouattara. ECOWAS threatened to intervene with 6,500 soldiers, but then did not.

For a few weeks now, the organization has been chaired by Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, one of the largest and most important countries in Africa. In his first speech as president of the organization, on July 9, Tinubu expressed very harsh words against the coups. He cited those that occurred in various West African countries in the last three years (Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso) and said he was not willing to tolerate any more. He then added that ECOWAS could not continue to be a “toothless bulldog” and that it would act very harshly if necessary. More generally, Tinubu has introduced countering coups as one of the most important aspects of its foreign policy: the coup in Niger is the first occasion in which it could prove it.

For Tinubu, reacting decisively and harshly to the coup d’état in Niger could also be useful for electoral reasons within his presidency of Nigeria, beyond ECOWAS. Tinubu became president last March, in a hotly contested election held after his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari’s failed and troubled presidency. He narrowly won and his victory was contested by centre-left candidate Peter Obi, who filed a petition to annul it in the presidential election petitions court, the one that handles this type of dispute in Nigeria.

The court ruling is Preview by the end of September: in the meantime Tinubu can use this time to gain credibility and consensus in Nigeria, presenting himself as a reliable leader capable of handling complicated crisis situations promptly and decisively.

The hypothesis of a military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger is particularly commented and discussed above all for the possibility of starting a war that extends beyond the borders of the country. There are no uniform positions and experts are also divided on this matter. Some believe military intervention is likely, as is the case with Bolaji Akinyemipolitical scientist and former foreign minister of Nigeria, e Alex Vines, director of the Africa program of the London research center Chatham House. Others think that the hypothesis is very remote: among these are Joe Keshi, former ambassador of Nigeria in Togo, Ethiopia and Belgium, and Sadique Shehu, analyst and former Nigerian general.

The situation could become more complicated above all because countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali, both suspended from the organization following their own coups, have meanwhile explicitly said they are willing to intervene in defense of the military junta that governs Niger in the event which ECOWAS initiates military action. In a joint statement, the military governments of the two countries wrote that “any military intervention against Niger is equivalent to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”. Guinea has also expressed its solidarity with Niger. At the same time, several Western countries reaffirmed their support for ECOWAS, without mentioning the possibility of participating in any military intervention.

Those who believe that an ECOWAS military intervention in Niger is improbable have underlined that Nigeria now does not want to engage in war. Niger is a country close to Nigeria economically as well as geographically: Shehu called it “the most reliable brother in the region” for Nigeria. Among other things, the Nigerian government is currently engaged in the construction of a railway line linking Nigeria and Niger, in which it has invested the equivalent of over one and a half billion euros. In Niger they are also found also thousands of displaced people from Nigeria who have had to leave their country due to the activities of criminal groups in the area. For all these reasons, starting a conflict in Niger would also hurt Nigeria.

Keshi, the other analyst skeptical of the possibility of an armed intervention in Niger, later told ad Africa Report that ECOWAS does not have the means and resources to mount a military intervention of this magnitude within a few days.

Meanwhile, the coup in Niger and its possible developments are being much discussed due to their possible impact on the stability and security of the whole Sahel, the African region to which it belongs and in which jihadist groups have been active for several years , some of them affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda. Niger had remained one of the few countries still governed by a president close to Western governments, and for this reason was considered a sort of «last hope of the West» for the fight against jihadism in that part of Africa, also thanks to a strategy of Bazoum considered successful and innovative, based on the dialogue with the terrorist groups it had to manage.

These are all things that could change: demonstrations in support of the coup in Niger were characterized among other things by strong anti-Western, especially anti-French sentiment. In recent days, several Western governments have organized evacuation operations for their citizens present in the country, unlike what had happened in other African states in the region where there had been coups.

