Arrange the rhythm of the sea in advance!Japan’s Fukushima-containing radioactive material storage is close to the limit, nuclear sewage flows to the world

According to Japanese media reports on April 9, at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company, more and more sludge containing radioactive substances was removed from the increasing nuclear-contaminated water, and the equipment used to store the sludge was close to the capacity limit .

Some related equipment for discharging nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan passed the inspection of the Japan Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission on the 15th and began operation on the 17th.

This equipment is used to stir the nuclear contaminated water to make the concentration of radioactive substances in it uniform, and to determine whether the radioactive substances other than tritium are lower than the standard value. In the future, it will take about two months to advance the measurement of nuclear-contaminated water.

In order to prove the so-called safety of nuclear-contaminated water to the outside world, TEPCO has carried out a test of raising flounder in nuclear-contaminated water since last year. Ban Yingxing believes that Tepco’s approach is not convincing.