Police officers of the PU Banjaluka tonight deprived the person DD of his freedom due to reasonable suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of causing public danger.

Namely, tonight around 8:25 p.m., it was reported that there was a person in possession of a firearm – a pistol in a restaurant in Gundulućeva Street in Banjaluka, said Milana Stojanović, spokeswoman for the PU Banjaluka.

Police officers came to the scene and confirmed the allegations of the report, and deprived the said person of his liberty, and confiscated the weapon, reports RTRS.

The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka was informed about this case and ordered the police officers to take all measures in order to document this criminal act, according to a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka.

