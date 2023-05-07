Arrest in Ruma due to massacre threats | Info

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke about the arrest of a person who is suspected of threatening a massacre in Ruma.

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke in Dnevnik on RTS about the most important topics in Serbia, about the two massacres that took place, as well as the measures. He also mentioned the suspects who were arrested for announcing new massacres. “In Ruma, you had the arrest of a man who says ‘I will kill all of Ruma’, and then says ‘Don’t touch me, what about me, I have asthma…’. In the era of social networks, it’s all visible, and it’s up to us to draw a conclusion. Politicians say ‘Our prayers are with you,’ and I think we as a country have gone a step further and tried to do something more.”

He also spoke about the new measures, such as the case of the girl who announced on the networks and supported the massacre. “We will strengthen all controls. I am asking people not to falsely report to us. We killed the police. Hell is on the nets. Every crazy person wants to get some likes. One girl did it for views and likes. Then you stop and disbelieve. Police officers will be in schools, around shopping centers. We have to provide for the children and that’s why we are going with these measures,” said the President of Serbia and mentioned several mass murders that rocked Serbia before these two tragedies.

“We have had several mass murders. The murder in Leskovac where seven people were killed, then in 2007 in Jabukovac nine dead and five wounded, in 2013 in Mala Ivanča 13 people were killed. Here, the tragedy in Belgrade is special because many children died. She is special, different. She worried every parent in the country more than anything else. We have to learn from it and react. We will have an increased number of pedagogues and psychologists. We will accept all the measures they propose. But what I do know is that there is no mother who does not rejoice in the fact that there will be a police officer who will defend and be in the school. This will reduce the level of peer violence between 70 and 80 percent,” said Vučić.

