Arrest Made in Connection to Murder of Trujillo Alto Municipal Sergeant

Headline: Suspect Arrested in Connection to the Murder of Trujillo Alto Municipal Sergeant

Subheadline: State authorities collaborate with US Marshalls to apprehend 23-year-old suspect involved in shooting that killed Pedro Torres Santos

Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – In a joint operation between state authorities and the US Marshalls, a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of Trujillo Alto municipal sergeant, Pedro Torres Santos. The incident took place on July 31 in front of the El Punto Bakery, where two other police officers were injured.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Osward Ivan Oliveras Cardona. During the intervention, which took place in a residence in the El Hoyo sector of Trujillo Alto, authorities also seized a weapon. Oliveras Cardona was wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including one for cutting off an electronic monitoring device. A bail of $150,000 had been previously set for him, and he was on the Most Wanted list.

In addition to Oliveras Cardona, another individual named John Anthony Sánchez Irizarry, 23, was also arrested at the same location. Local police are currently seeking a search warrant for the residence where both suspects were found.

In a related development, the Puerto Rico Police announced that the stolen vehicles division had located the burned bus used by the hitmen to carry out the murder of Torres Santos. The vehicle, a blue 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate ITF-397, had been reported stolen by carjacking on July 22 in Gurabo. Film evidence helped identify the vehicle.

Despite receiving tips about the location of the car, law enforcement had been unsuccessful in locating it. Hence, they have appealed to the public for their cooperation in finding the vehicle.

As a tribute to the fallen municipal sergeant, the Trujillo Alto Municipal Command has decided to name a section after Pedro Torres Santos.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing as authorities work towards bringing all responsible parties to justice.

