Arrest Made in Murder of Ecuadorian Assembly Candidate, Rider Sánchez

Title: Suspect Captured in Connection with Murder of Esmeraldas Assembly Candidate

Subtitle: Rider Sánchez’s alleged murderer arrested in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, confirmed the arrest of the suspected perpetrator involved in the murder of Rider Sánchez, who was a candidate for the assembly of Esmeraldas for the Actuemos alliance. The arrest took place on Tuesday afternoon in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

The news of the suspect’s capture was announced by Minister Zapata through social media networks. He commended the work of the National Police’s Dinased unit, urging that there be no impunity in this case.

Rider Sánchez, a candidate supported by the presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner’s coalition, tragically lost his life when he was shot multiple times on Sunday night in the La Unión de Quinindé parish, located at the center of the Esmeraldas province. He passed away the following day.

The police commander, Fausto Salinas, revealed that the suspect is a 20-year-old named Ángel M. Investigations have found compelling evidence linking him to the crime, including clothing and a firearm. According to Salinas, the murder appears to be the result of an armed robbery.

Salinas further mentioned that the detainee is believed to be part of a criminal gang. However, he highlighted that no security measures were assigned to candidates participating in early elections, as there were no such requests made through the National Electoral Council (CNE). He assured that a thorough analysis would be conducted to enhance security measures for future elections.

The arrest of the alleged perpetrator provides hope that justice will be served for Rider Sánchez and his loved ones. It is a reminder that violence should not hinder the democratic process, and efforts should be made to protect candidates and ensure their safety during elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

