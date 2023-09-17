Arrest Made: Nueva Generación Cartel Members Captured While Posing as Self-Defense Forces

State and federal law enforcement personnel have arrested 25 individuals belonging to a gang affiliated with the Nueva Generación Cartel (CNG) in the municipality of Buenavista, Michoacan. The group of armed individuals, led by Guadalupe, the brother of Hipolito Mora Chavez, attempted to disguise themselves as self-defense forces in the town of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, known as The Ruana. The Mexican armed forces, including the Mexican Army and National Guard, conducted an operation and successfully apprehended the suspects in the community of Tierra Caliente. During the operation, authorities seized several assault rifles, magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition.

Among the arrested individuals is Antonio Naranjo, also known as “The Cow Stealer,” who is a known member of a criminal gang associated with the CJNG and operating in the municipality of Aguililla. However, Francisco Valencia Díaz, also known as “El Soquete,” and Jesus García Chávez, known as “El Chuchín,” managed to evade capture.

According to security sources, “El Chuchin” is considered the main person responsible for the criminal activities in the area and was planning to take control of the town. Reports suggest that this armed group, financed by regional leaders of the New Generation Cartel, aims to seize the town from their rivals, The Viagras, who currently have control of the territory.

The successful operation conducted by law enforcement agencies is a significant blow to the criminal activities of the Nueva Generación Cartel in the region. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the gang’s base of operations in Aguililla and bring the remaining suspects to justice.

Source: State and Federal Law Enforcement Capture 25 Members of Nueva Generación Cartel in Buenavista, Michoacan.