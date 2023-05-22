Arrest of a policeman for a fight in Serbia | Info

After the search, the IA who beat E.Č to death was arrested.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

After the police search in Priboj, the young man IA (28) who is suspected of murdering E.Č. (35) was arrested and handed over to the competent authorities. Male E. Ć. (35) died in a cafe in Priboj after an acquaintance IA (28) hit him with a metal boxer.

“The police officer suspected of murdering E.Ć was arrested in the afternoon. Members of the police handcuffed IA who they found in the family house, he was transferred to custody after which he was detained for 48 hours, it was confirmed for the RINA agency.

As a reminder, the attacker is a member of the Intervention Police Unit in Belgrade who was off duty at the time of the attack and the son of a retired police officer. Male E. Ć. according to the latest information, he died as a result of the attack that occurred at midnight in the middle of a party where the two were.

(WORLD)