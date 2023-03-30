The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that the journalist of the “Wall Street Journal” Evan Gershkovich was arrested on charges of espionage.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The press release states that Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovic is the first Wall Street Journal journalist to be arrested for espionage in Russia since the Cold War. His arrest took place at a time of growing tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

The FSB alleges that Gershkovic acted on orders from the US to collect information on the activities of a company belonging to the Russian military industrial complex that is considered a state secret, AP reported.

The service did not say when Geršković, who could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, was arrested.

Gershkovic covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow department. The FSB noted that he is accredited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His latest report from Moscow, released earlier this week, focused on the slowdown in Russia’s economy due to sanctions imposed by the West after Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

(SRNA)