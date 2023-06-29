Home » Arrest of General Sergey Surovikin | Info
Arrest of General Sergey Surovikin | Info

Russian general Sergei Surovikin, better known as Armageddon, has reportedly been arrested.

Source: Profimedia

The deputy commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, was allegedly arrested for supporting Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin during the armed uprising. The Moscow Times website states that it received confirmation of the arrest from two sources in the Ministry of Defense. For now, the information has not been officially confirmed.

“The story with him was not OK. For power. I can’t say anything more,” one of the sources commented on the reason for the arrest. Another source states that the arrest has something to do with Prigogine.

“Apparently (Surovikin) chose a side (during the rebellion) and now they’ve grabbed him by the scruff of the neck,” another source said. When asked where Surovikin is now, he replied that he did not know. “We don’t comment on that information even through internal channels,” says the source.

Rumors about Surovikin’s arrest were previously published by military blogger Vladimir Romanov, who claims that the general was arrested on June 25, the day after the Wagner rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, and according to him, he is in Lefortovo remand prison.

