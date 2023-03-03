Home World Arrest of sister boss Messina Denaro, Schifani “strong state against the mafia”
World

Arrest of sister boss Messina Denaro, Schifani “strong state against the mafia”

by admin
Arrest of sister boss Messina Denaro, Schifani “strong state against the mafia”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The arrest of boss Matteo Messina Denaro’s sister is a “further step in the fight against the mafia”. It is in summary the thought of the president of the Region Renato Schifani who comments on the blitz of the Ros at dawn today which culminated with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Arrest sister boss Messina Denaro, Schifani “Strong state against the mafia” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine asks NATO for help: "Stop Putin before he chooses the military option"

You may also like

ADR / Approved yesterday Annual Integrated Report Draft...

Geneviève Lhermitte killed her five children: now in...

Pope mourns O’Connell, Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles...

marko nikolić supported nemanja vidić | Sports

Philip Selway, review of his album Strange Dance...

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski sentenced to...

China First: Why the Ukraine War Hasn’t Changed...

Udinese News | Zeegelaar’s Return and Ehizibue’s Replacement...

H5N1 avian flu, there was no human transmission...

Anđelka Bojović on the location of her son...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy