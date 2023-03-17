ROMA – “Arrest Vladimir Putin“. In a decision that had been in the air for some time but which was brought forward to stop the prosecution of crimes, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued two sensational arrest warrants. The first is for the president of the Russian Federation, accused of having ordered the illegal deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children taken in the occupied territories and taken to Russia, and also of not having exercised any form of control over the civilians and military who physically took them away.