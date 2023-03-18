Home World Arrest warrant for Putin, Zelensky: «Historic decision»- Corriere TV
The Ukrainian leader comments on the decision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague

(LaPresse) “The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. A historic decision, from which historic responsibility will start. The terrorist head of state and another Russian official have become officially suspects in a war crime. The deportation of Ukrainian children is the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to Russian territory”. The leader of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky, writes on Telegram. “It would be impossible to carry out such a criminal operation without the order of the top leader of the terrorist state. Separating children from their families, depriving them of any possibility of contacting their relatives, hiding children on Russian territory, scattering them in remote regions – all this is obviously Russian state policy, state decisions, state villainy. Which begins precisely with the first official of this state, ”he adds. (LaPresse / AP)

March 18, 2023 – Updated March 18, 2023, 1:21 pm

