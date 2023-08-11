Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspects in Murder of Fernando Villavicencio: Links to Organized Crime Group Revealed

Colombian Suspects Arrested in Connection with Murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Last night, two of the six Colombians suspected of being involved in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio were apprehended during raids in Quito. It was discovered that Adey Fernando GG and Jules Osmin C.A. had arrest warrants for a reception case unrelated to the murder.

These arrests come after a judge from the Criminal Judicial Unit with Competence in Flagrant Offenses had requested the detention of the two Colombians on August 4. The suspects had failed to appear at a direct trial hearing for reception charges. As part of their precautionary measures, they were prohibited from leaving the country and were required to appear in court three times a week.

However, the suspects did not comply with the court’s orders and were on the run at the time of their apprehension. The arrests took place shortly after the tragic shooting of Villavicencio, who was targeted while leaving a rally.

It has been revealed that the six suspects arrested for Villavicencio’s murder are all foreigners and believed to be members of an organized crime group. Another individual, involved in the case, was detained at the Latacunga Social Rehabilitation Center.

During the raids, law enforcement authorities seized several items, including a vehicle, a motorcycle, a rifle, four pistols, a submachine gun, ammunition, fragmentation grenades, and a significant quantity of narcotics.

The apprehended suspects are now awaiting their hearing to face charges related to the murder of Fernando Villavicencio. The investigation is ongoing, and Ecuadorian authorities are determined to bring those responsible to justice. (YO)