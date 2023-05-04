Arrested Ajdin Zulić Info

Members of the Federal Police Administration arrested the young man Ajdin Zulić from Bihać for threatening to commit a massacre at the School of Economics in Bihać.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As they said, members of the FUP acted according to the request of the USK Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office, Sarajevo media reported.

He is charged with the criminal offenses of “Endangering security” from Article 183, paragraph 1, and “Terrorism” from Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the criminal investigation, he will be handed over to the jurisdiction of the Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office of the Una-Sana Canton.

Let us remind you that a young man from Bihać, Ajdin Zulić, threatened to commit a similar bloodbath as happened in Serbia and to kill students and workers at the School of Economics.

“That boy who killed eight children is a queen for me! I’ve been preparing something like that for a long time for the economics school in Bihać. It will be an unforgettable massacre in Bihać, I swear to you with my life! When you all used to judge me and avoid me, because of that will be terror,” Zulić wrote, federal media reported.

Bihać Mixed High School announced everything about everything and said that they contacted the competent authorities who responded in time.

(World)