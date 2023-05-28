Arrested bodyguard of Slobodan Kašćelan | Info

The bodyguard of one of the leaders of the “Kavak clan” was arrested in Gjilan.

Izvor: Printscreen/Anton Gerashchenko/privatna archive

The bodyguard of Slobodan Kašćelan, who is reputed to be one of the leaders of the “Kavak clan”, Srđan Jurišević (40) was arrested on Thursday in Gnjilanwhere he was staying with false documents in the name of Dragan Pejić. A fake identity card was issued to him in Mitrovica, reports Dan. He was stopped by the local police for control purposes when he gave them false documents for inspection. It was soon established that the documents were falsified and that it was actually Srđan Jurišević and that Montenegro issued an international warrant for him.

When asked by “Dana” about the details of Jurišević’s arrest the Kosovo police responded with a statement they issued the day before, which only confirmed the suspect’s arrest. The Ministry of Justice there did not respond to an inquiry about possible extradition proceedings. Jurišević was marked in the police records as a member of the “Kavak clan”, a wanted for trial on the charge of being part of the criminal group behind the murder of Nikola Stanišić in Lovcen. Stanišić was reputed to be a member of the rival “Skaljar clan”.

He was hiding under a false identity

“After several months of intensive and continuous exchange of operational data, carried out between the competent unit of the Anti-Crime Sector of the Police Administration and the competent services of Kosovo, and within the framework of a targeted search, today SJ (40), a citizen of Montenegro, was deprived of his liberty on the territory of Kosovo. was hiding in the territory of Kosovo under a false identity,” the Police Directorate announced.

The indictment of the Special State Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the criminal offenses of creating a criminal organization and aggravated murder. The Special State Prosecutor’s Office previously filed an indictment against one of the alleged leaders of the “Kavak clan”, Slobodan Kašćelan (58) and his thirteen-member group, who are accused of the serious murder of Nikola Stanišić.

In addition to Kašćelan, there are 12 other suspects on the indictment

In addition to Kašćelan, the alleged leader of the “Kavak clan” was also included in the indictment. Radoje Zvicer (49), then Radoje Živković (35) from Nikšić, Milan Vujotić (39) from Podgorica, Dragan Knežević (40) from Kotor, Vladimir Vučković (45) from Nikšić, Srđan Jurišević (48) from Tivat, Zdravko Perunović ( 45) from Nikšić, Miloš Radonjić (45) from Kotor, Darko Prelević (30) from Pljevlja, Aleksandar Dragićević (35) from Podgorica, Zoran Kažić (45) from Podgorica and Milan Knežević (43) from Podgorica. In the indictment for the crime in Lovcen, it was stated that Vukčević, Jurišević and Radonjić were ambushed on the wagon road towards the Vrmac fortress, after which they hit him on the head with a metal bar and knocked him to the ground, and then tied him with a rope. Allegedly, they put him tied up in a “BMW” and headed towards Njeguši according to a pre-made plan.

According to the indictment, on the instructions of Kašćelan, the members of the group abandoned their journey to Njeguši, and returned to the town of Mirac. Kašćelan came there with Perunović, after which, as is suspected, the torture of Stanišić continued.

Torture against Stanisic

“They took off all his clothes, and then, under beatings, they asked him to tell them who he worked for, where the sticks and weapons of the ‘scalders’ were. When he was told on the night between August 2 and 3 that he would be killed, Stanišić asked them to allow him to pray. While he was praying, the executioners fired several shots into Stanišić’s head, from which he died on the spot. Jurišević and Kašćelan then returned to Kotor, where Jurišević took a prepared van in which he placed Stanišić’s motorcycle and drove it in an unknown direction,” according to the court documents.

(MONDO/Dan)