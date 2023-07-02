Arrested boxer who beat a guest on a raft | Info

The famous boxer PM was arrested tonight

Famous boxer PMotherwise a security worker on a Belgrade raft, he was arrested tonightfinds out unofficially Courier. He has been on the run since last night, after brutally beating a bar guest.

This arrogant member of the security, gave the guest serious physical threats to his life. “The victim has a fractured skull with bleeding in the brain”, said a source familiar with the case. According to the order of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, as revealed by our source, he was detained for up to 48 hours for attempted aggravated murder.

Let us remind you that he graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy in Novi Sad and a master’s degree in security in Belgrade. Four years ago, he was a guest in a show where he talked about why he chose boxing.

“I trained basketball, karate, swimming, water polo and then I decided on boxing. I always liked to fight and I was a bit lively and hyperactive. Boxing is the right sport for that. After coming of age, a serious competitive period began and then I joined the national team myself. I boxed for ten years, I boxed 120 amateur matches. I won various medals. I was a multiple champion of Vojvodina, six times vice-champion of the state.”the PM said then

