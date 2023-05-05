Home » Arrested for causing panic on social networks | Info
Arrested for causing panic on social networks

Arrested for causing panic on social networks

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sremska Mitrovica deprived a fourteen-year-old boy from Laćark of his liberty, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of endangering security.

It is suspected that he posted on the social network a photo of the suspect in the murder of eight children and a security worker at the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”, with approval and a message that he would do the same as he did, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia announced.

The suspect boy was brought before the juvenile judge of the High Court in Sremska Mitrovica, along with a criminal complaint.

