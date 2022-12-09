Home World Arrested for corruption a former MEP of the Democratic Party and leader of the trade unions
World

Arrested for corruption a former MEP of the Democratic Party and leader of the trade unions

by admin
Arrested for corruption a former MEP of the Democratic Party and leader of the trade unions

Former Democratic Party MEP Antonio Panzeri, the secretary general of the International Confederation of Trade Unions (Ituc), Luca Visentini, a director of an NGO and a parliamentary assistant were allegedly arrested this morning in Brussels. The handcuffs were allegedly released at the end of an operation by the Belgian police on an alleged case of corruption and money laundering which allegedly concerns Qatar. The country that is hosting the World Cup has signed agreements with Germany, Italy and France for the supply of liquefied natural gas.

The investigation started four months ago. The news was released by the Belgian newspaper The evening. The website states that the investigators “suspect that a Gulf country is trying to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament (…) by paying large sums of money or offering significant gifts to third parties who hold a political and/or significant strategic position within the European Parliament’. Qatar is not explicitly mentioned, «but several well-informed sources told a The evening ea to the other Belgian media Knack that it is the host country of the football World Cup.

See also  315 "Fair, upright and safe consumption", the quality of high-health home protection is the same-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

You may also like

Investigation for corruption of the European Parliament by...

U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: U.S. women’s basketball star Greiner...

The documentary “Harry and Meghan” and the reactions...

Portugal, the parliament towards the approval of the...

Green light to ESM ratification, German Court rejects...

The “main artery” of the US-Canada oil pipeline...

South Korea passes the age law: “We will...

Iran, 11 sentenced to death for protests

Ukraine latest news. Russian rocket launcher on the...

Italy-GB-Japan agreement, green light for the Tempest super...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy