Arrested former police director Veselin Veljović Info

The former director of the Police Administration of Montenegro, Veselin Veljović, was arrested this morning by order of the Special State Prosecutor’s Office.

“The special police department, by order of the court, in cooperation with EUROPOL, is conducting a search of the apartments and other premises of several persons in Podgorica, Nikšić, Žabljak and Mojkovac, due to the grounds of suspicion that the criminal acts committed are the creation of a criminal organization, abuse of official position and smuggling,” announced state prosecutor and spokesman Vukas Radonjić.

There are allegedly more people arrested in the operation, Montenegrin media reports.

Veljović was the director of the Police Administration from the summer of 2007 to 2011, and then in the period from July 30, 2018 to December 17, 2020, he was the first man of the Montenegrin police in his second term.

During his career at the head of the security sector, Veljović was often accused by opposition parties, non-governmental organizations and the media of non-transparency, abuse of police and power, unquestioning political loyalty to Milo Đukanović, but also of involvement in numerous cases of the sale of state property.

After the end of his first mandate, Veljović was an advisor to the then President of Montenegro, Filip Vujanović, in the field of security and defense, and during the government of Milo Đukanović from 2014, he was also the secretary of the National Security Council.

When he left the Police Directorate in December 2020 after a conversation with the then Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović, he was again employed in the cabinet of the then President Milo Đukanović.

Veljović performed the function of adviser for security and defense on May 20 of this year.

