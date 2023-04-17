Arrested IL from Visegrad for attempted murder Info

Members of the Zvornik Police Station arrested IL from this town, who is suspected of attempted murder in front of a gas station.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The Zvornik Police Department announced that this person was arrested at 2:50 a.m. yesterday.

The Zvornik police station was yesterday informed of an attack with a cold weapon on NT in front of the gas station in Zvornik, who after the attack was sent to the Zvornik hospital, where the doctor on duty diagnosed him with minor injuries.

Through operative work in the field, the police established that the injuries were caused by IL

The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bijeljina was informed about the case, on whose proposal the suspect was ordered to be detained for one month, it was stated in the press release of the Zvornik Police Department.

(Srna)