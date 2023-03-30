Perhaps, it was precisely the moment when he turned on the cell phone to call his lawyer, Dmitriy Zakhvatov, to tell him that he had received a very tender letter from his daughter, Masha, and to ask him to publish it. Until tonight Aleksey Moskalev, father of Masha Moskaleva – the 12-year-old Russian interned in a “rehabilitation facility” in Russia for displaying an anti-war placard – was only sentenced to two years on her behalf for “disrepute of the armed forces », but he was on the run. He had managed to escape from the monsters. Tonight this hope is over. According to Sota, Aleksey was spotted in Minsk and arrested. For now he is kept in an apartment, but it doesn’t seem at all reassuring to pass from the hands of Putin’s concentration camp apparatus to that of his puppet Lukashenko.

Just yesterday there was a touching moment in this story, Moskalev’s daughter Masha, who is now in an orphanage, wrote a public letter to her father, calling him “my hero”: “Hello Dad, I ask you to don’t get sick and don’t worry. Everything is fine with me, I love you very much and I know that you are not to blame for anything, I am always on your side and everything you do is right”. Moskalev’s persecution began after the sixth grader created an anti-war drawing in an art class. The director himself sadly called the police

The story is unfortunate and sad, but at the same time of fundamental importance for the Moscow regime, to the point that Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, had to intervene to support journalists with a bunch of allusions, that things were not like they thought, that the state had to intervene (with the two-year sentence of Moskalev in Tula) because «there is really a very deplorable situation regarding the fulfillment of parental duties and provision of living conditions for the child the Kremlin spokesman said in a charitable voice. Basically they accused the father of not being able to take care of his daughter properly. Peskov said that in this story “everything is much more complicated, not everything is so simple”, he told reporters to ask “the authorities” for information: “We were interested in the causes of the case. There, indeed, in the story with a child, the matter is completely different. I advise you to contact the authorities. They will tell you when this story began. She’s quite old. I don’t want and I can’t go into details, but everything is much more complicated there, not everything is so simple». Liubov Sobol, one of the most famous Russian dissidents, a colleague of Alexey Navalny, has no doubts: “Peskov lies brazenly in the case against Alexei Moskalev”. Not only does the Kremlin condemn him, separate him from her daughter and throw her into an orphanage, but in all likelihood it slanders him. And this is another aspect of the story that ends in Minsk for now.

The very powerful structure of Maria Lvova Belova, the woman who is wanted internationally together with Putin for crimes and deportation of children, had also been invested in the escape. The head of the Duma’s Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, had turned to Lvova-Belova asking the “children’s ombudsman” to help transfer Masha to her relatives if her father was deprived of rights of parents. Lvova-Belova, accused by the International Criminal Court of deporting Ukrainian children, is asked to «take personal control of the fate of Masha Moskaleva, attend the court hearing in defense of the child’s interests, take measures to ensure the possibility of raise the girl from her mother or other relatives, and also do everything possible so that the child is not left without the attention of close relatives». After taking the girl’s father away, they entrust her to the supervision of Maria Lvova Belova. Probably, at that moment the child is not only taken, but also monitored. From there, and from Moskalev’s lawyer, the dad’s phone on the Belarusian border would have been geolocated. Where in fact it would already have been in the hands of Lukashenko’s guards, happy to offer a small gift to the Kremlin, in any case less onerous than the deployment of ill-prepared and ill-equipped Belarusian troops against Ukraine.