Police arrested DV (38) from Podgorica who is suspected of killing VV (24) from that city, the Police Administration of Montenegro announced.

The press release states that he was arrested yesterday DV on suspicion of having committed that criminal act, and today a person whose initials are N.Đ was also arrested. (37) who is accused of being an accomplice in aggravated murder.

This administration said that on Saturday they found out that one person was killed with a firearm and then set on fire.

DB is suspected that on March 31, between 4 and 5:30 p.m., he drove VV to the Šteke settlement, where he killed him with a “C3 M57” pistol, and then drove away from the scene.

“After some time, DV came to the scene of the crime with N.Đ and together they poured flammable liquid over the victim’s body with the intention of removing material evidence.”it was stated in the announcement.

The police stated that they found a gun during a search of DV’s vehicle, and a search of the premises used by N.Đ. they found and confiscated a hunting rifle and ammunition, which is why he is also charged with the criminal offense of illegal possession of weapons and explosive materials.

“Near N.Đ’s house, a damaged mobile phone was also found, which was determined to have belonged to the murdered VV.”the announcement states.

His body was noticed by a local resident who was visiting the property and informed the police about it.

The inspectors found a terrible sight on the spot – in the woods, next to the dead-end macadam street, some 200 meters away from the main village road, there was a half-charred body, and several shell casings next to the corpse.

The body was later identified, and the murdered man was previously linked to the infamous Škaljar clan.

(Srna/WORLD)

