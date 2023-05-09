Arrested man who reported that a bomb was thrown in Belgrade | Info

A man from Kragujevac falsely reported dropping bombs in this city and in Belgrade.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Members of the police in Kragujevac arrested ZV (35) from this city on suspicion of having committed the crime the criminal offense of causing panic and disorder, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

He suspects that on May 7 this year, called the emergency service in Belgrade and falsely reported that a bomb had been thrown at the bus station in Belgradeand then the emergency service in Kragujevac, to which he reported that a bomb had been planted in a container, in the grounds of the Kragujevac City Assembly building.

The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours. The man will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Kragujevac with a criminal report.

