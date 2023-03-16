by blogsicilia.it – ​​24 seconds ago

A couple who allegedly helped Matteo Messina Denaro into hiding has been arrested. The investigations into the network of accomplices who protected the fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro continue. The Carabinieri del Ros arrested today…

