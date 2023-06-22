Home » Arrested OM from Trebinje for setting the car on fire Info
Arrest as part of the “Fire” campaign

Izvor: Shutterstock

OM from Trebinje was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to seven vehicles and placing an explosive device under the vehicle in 2020 and 2021 in the area of ​​this city with two other wanted persons, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska announced.

The suspect was arrested by the officers of the Criminal Police Department and the Trebinje Police Department as part of the “Oganj” operation, and is charged with the criminal acts of damaging and confiscating someone else’s property and causing a general danger.

Searches were carried out at several locations, where items linked to the commission of these crimes were found and seized.

All activities are carried out under the supervision of the Trebinje District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Police officers will continue their activities to obtain other evidence and search for AL and SK, while the OM will be taken to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trebinje for further processing after the criminal investigation.

(Srna)

